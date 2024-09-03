The South Sydney Rabbitohs have provided an injury update on four players ahead of their final match of the season against the Sydney Roosters on Friday night.

Already out of finals contention, the Rabbitohs will be eager to finish off the season with two points against their arch-rivals but will have to do it without former Dally M medallist Jack Wighton.

Wighton has been ruled out of Round 27 after suffering a calf injury against the Panthers, with scans confirming that it is a low-grade calf strain.

As the injury isn't major, his absence on Friday will allow him to get an early start to the off-season.

However, in some good news for the Bunnies, Latrell Mitchell sought specialists on Monday afternoon and could be available for Friday night's game.

If he is available for selection, he will miss the match due to an enforced suspension by the NRL.

Continuing the good news, centre Isaiah Tass will return to on-field running for the first time since May as he looks to be back for pre-season training ahead of the 2025 NRL season.

Up-and-coming forward Thomas Fletcher will seek specialists next week to determine the recovery period from a hamstring injury.

