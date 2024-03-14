The South Sydney Rabbitohs have provided a positive update over the injury status of key forward Jai Arrow, with the Queensland State of Origin representative expected to play again this season.

It was revealed earlier this week that Arrow had suffered a shoulder injury which, at some point, will require major surgery.

The injury however can be played through with a significant rehabilitation program before a return to the park, and it now appears the Rabbitohs are going to do just that rather than put Arrow under the knife and end his season early.

Arrow suffered the injury during South Sydney's Round 1 loss to the Manly Sea Eagles in Las Vegas.

“He's got a rehab process over the next three or four weeks to strengthen his shoulder,” Demetriou said.

“I'm more than confident that he'll be back playing for the rest of the season.”

It's believed Arrow could be back on the park in as soon as four weeks, although the Rabbitohs, given the nature of the strengthening and rehabilitation program, are unlikely to rush the forward back into action with hopes the longer he is allowed to sit out, the more chance he will then have of making it through the season.

South Sydney take on the Brisbane Broncos and Sydney Roosters in their firsty two games back on Australian soil, before playing the Canterbury Bulldogs and New Zealand Warriors at home in Rounds 4 and 5.

The Cronulla Sharks then follow in Round 6 before a bye, with Arrow's potential return then slotting in as Anzac Day in Round 8 away from home against the Melbourne Storm.

In the meantime, Tallis Duncan has been parachuted into South Sydney's forward pack, while former St George Illawarra Dragon Jacob Host could also expect an increasing role during Arrow's absence.