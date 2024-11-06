The South Sydney Rabbitohs have provided an official update on the status of injured captain Cameron Murray ahead of the upcoming 2025 NRL season.

Confirmed to have sustained a wrist injury, Murray was ruled out of the 2024 Pacific Championships final against Tonga on Sunday and was expected to miss the start of next season.

The Rabbitohs have now revealed that he has undergone successful surgery on his wrist, and a time frame for his return will be established within six weeks from the operation that happened this week.

"Cameron's wrist will be immobilized in a cast for a six-week period, after which his progress will be assessed and a rehabilitation program implemented," a statement from the club read.

"A time frame will be established once he has completed the initial six-week period post-operation."

The update from the club comes after the team returned for pre-season training on Wednesday, with the likes of Lachlan Ilias, Jack Wighton, Campbell Graham, Latrell Mitchell, and Euan Aitken all seen training at Heffron Park despite injury concerns.

An Australian Kangaroos representative, Graham missed the entire 2024 NRL season with a sternum injury, while the others sustained injuries at the backend of the recent season.

However, all of them are expected to be fit in time for their Round 1 clash.