The South Sydney Rabbitohs have made a big coup by signing one of the brightest young forwards in rugby league.

A standout for the Melbourne Storm's SG Ball Cup team this year, Devonte Vaotu'ua has decided to join a new team, inking a three-year contract with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The 18-year-old has been compared to the club's skipper Cameron Murray and formerly played for the Central Coast Roosters before moving to Melbourne.

Able to play anywhere in the forward packs as a second-rower, front-rower or lock forward, Vaotu'ua will be looking to make an immediate impact following the arrival of new head coach Wayne Bennett.

It is understood that he will begin his tenure with the Rabbitohs at the start of next season and will remain there until at least the end of the 2027 NRL season.

"A hard working student athlete both on and off the field, Devonte has thrived at CCSC," his coach Michael Sullivan at Central Coast Sports College said.

"I'm sure this will be the same in any environment he enters because of his incredible work ethic."