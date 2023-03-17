The Rabbitohs' injury woes have continued with Shaquai Mitchell joining Hame Sele on the sidelines with a foot injury.

Mitchell, who played 24 minutes last night against the Roosters, was seen leaving on crutches after the game.

Mitchell will join Hame Sele on the sidelines after he failed his HIA test. Sele left the field in the opening minute after injuring himself while attempting to make a tackle on Victor Radley.

"He's got a foot injury," Souths coach Jason Demetriou said after the game.

"Patching up middles at the moment. We can't get two back, we lose two. But it is what it is."

However, it is not all bad news for Rabbitohs fans with Jason Demetriou issuing an updated timeline for Jai Arrow and Jacob Host.

Host has been recovering from a calf strain but will be available for selection next week. The second rower has been with the team since 2021 and has made a total of 29 appearances in the red and green.

On the other hand, Arrow could still be in doubt for next week, however, Demetriou and the Rabbitohs' coaching staff will continually check on him during the week.

"We're gonna check on Jai (Arrow) early in the week but I'm not going to rush him. Jacob Host will come back, so it gives us a bit of flexibility there."

"Daniel Suluka-Fifita will play next week. He'll be available for first grade as well. So, we've got some depth still there to work with."