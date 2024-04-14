South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou has confirmed Tevita Tatola and Tyrone Munro could be facing stints on the sideline after suffering injuries during Saturday evening's loss to the Cronulla Sharks.

South Sydney lost three players during the clash, joining an already burgeoning injury and suspension list who missed the game altogether. That list includes fullback Latrell Mitchell, who will miss another two games with suspension for an elbow to Shaun Johnson last weekend.

During the loss to Cronulla - which reports suggested pre game could have been Demetriou's last in charge if South Sydney didn't find a victory following their dismal start to the season - Tatola and Munro were joined on the sidelines by Cameron Murray.

Murray suffered a concussion after being hit high by Cronulla winger Sione Katoa in the lead up to halftime, who has since been cited by the match review committee and will face a week suspension with an early guilty plea or two if he fights the challenge and loses.

Despite that, Demetriou said the lock forward will be able to return in South Sydney's tough next clash away from home against the Melbourne Storm following a bye.

"I think Cam [Cameron Murray] is a minor head knock, so with the bye week, he should be sweet with the 11-day protocol," Demetriou said during his post-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Demetriou confirmed Tatola has suffered what is believed to be a broken foot, while Munro has a problem with his collarbone.

"Junior [Tevita Tatola] I think might have a break in his foot so he will have to get X-Rays. Ty [Tyrone Munro] is a collarbone. He will have to get an X-Ray to see if he has injured that collarbone again," the coach said.

Tatola has been one of South Sydney's best in recent seasons, while Munro played his first game of NRL this season against Cronulla following an injury picked up late in the pre-season.