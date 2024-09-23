The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed contract extensions for prop Shaquai Mitchell and second-rower Ben Lovett.

Both players were off-contract at the end of the 2024 NRL season and have signed one-year extensions through to the end of next season.

The duo have both been on the fringes of South Sydney's first-grade squad in recent times, with Mitchell - who is the brother of star fullback Latrell - playing 20 NRL games since his debut in 2022.

Lovett, on the other hand, made his NRL debut in Round 4 this year and has managed three NRL games.

The Rabbitohs' head of football Mark Ellison said it was exciting for the club to have both players locked in on new deals.

“Shaq has worked incredibly hard to get to where he has in his career so far,” Mr Ellison said in a club statement.

“He continues to show the work ethic required to play at the NRL level and he has progressed to representing his people in the annual All Stars game on a regular basis as well. He is very skilful for a big man and he will play an important role in our team over the coming seasons.

“Shaq is also a wonderful family man being a father of three kids, and he is a strong, positive influence on our playing group, having overcome some of the hurdles he has faced in his career and his life.

“Ben is one of the most professional players we have at the Club and he has shown he has the work ethic and dedication to play at the NRL level.

“His commitment to his football is matched by his commitment to helping his teammates, his Club and his community.

“He's moved to Sydney from Parkes and has made a home here at the Rabbitohs and we're looking forward to having him back on the field in the red and green.

“We're delighted to see Shaq and Ben remain in the red and green and we look forward to seeing their games progress further next season.”

This follows confirmation that Souths will have eight players from the 2024 roster not at the club next year, with Michael Chee-Kam, Dean Hawkins, Leon Te Hau, Izaac Thompson, Dion Teaupa and Richie Kennar all departing alongside the previously announced experienced duo of Damien Cook and Thomas Burgess.

Taane Milne and Isaiah Tass remain off-contract.