The South Sydney Rabbitohs have reportedly entered talks with one of their off-contract stars in a bid to retain his services beyond this season.

At the time of publication, the Rabbitohs have eight players on their roster without a contract for next season as they look to build a new era under coach Wayne Bennett.

While there have been no hints or rumours about the futures of Taane Milne, Izaac Thompson, Leon Te Hau, and Michael Chee Kam, the club is looking to retain one of its best outside backs over the past couple of seasons.

Breaking onto the scene over the past few seasons, Tass' future has been uncertain since Jack Wighton's arrival from the Canberra Raiders.

Wighton's arrival and the return of Campbell Graham and Tyrone Munro from injury next season will likely see him slip outside the club's starting team and will mainly be used as a backup outside back despite his obvious talents.

According to News Corp, the Rabbitohs have been in talks with centre Isaiah Tass in the hope of retaining his services beyond the conclusion of this season.

Off-contract at the end of 2024, Tass is also unlikely to play again this season due to injury, per the publication.

Yet to decide on his future, several clubs are likely to keep a close eye on his situation at South and monitor him over the coming months as he can easily slot into any first-grade starting team.

Wests Tigers, Sydney Roosters, St George Illawarra Dragons, North Queensland Cowboys and Gold Coast Titans are just a few teams in dire need of a star outside back and Tass would have no problem fitting into the starting line-up.

Since arriving on the NRL scene, the Mackay-born back has managed 47 NRL games for the Rabbitohs, scoring 13 tries in the process and creating a lethal combination with Alex Johnston.