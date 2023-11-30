The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed their NSW Cup roster for next season alongside squads for their Jersey Flegg, SG Ball and Harold Matthews teams.

The Rabbitohs will be looking to go back-to-back after winning the NSW Cup premiership last season against the North Sydney Bears. However, they will put forward an entirely different roster.

Flyer Braidon Burns returns to the club from the Canterbury Bulldogs, whilst forward Billy Tsikrikas will enter the roster after a stint overseas in the Super League with the Castleford Tigers.

Both players will enter the team with NRL appearances to their name and will add a wealth of experience to the squad.

Other notable names in the squad include 71-NRL game veteran Yileen Gordon and CJ Mundine, who is the son of former professional boxer and NSW Blues playmaker Anthony Mundine.

2024 NSW Cup Squad

Tristan Alvarado, Bayleigh Bentley-Hape, Braidon Burns, Maila Chanfoon, Chase Chapman, Adam Christensen, Matthew French, Yileen Gordon, Brock Gray, Ryan Gray, Tyson Hodge, Terrell Kalo Kalo, Codey Kennedy, James Kokkinos, Zac Makelim, Kaylen Miller, Marco Moretti, CJ Mundine, Jude Saldanha, Leonard Skelton, Jarrett Subloo, William Swann, Billy Tsikrikas, Cruise Tweedie, Bear Williams

NSW Cup A-Grade Portability List

Chaise Robinson, Tali Toetu'u, Jake Trindall, Karl Uele, Kyle Wilson, Taine Woodford, Andre Wright

NSW Cup Train and Trial List

Tarnae Mahon, Toesami Junior (TJ) Toevai, Zayn Wilkins

Jersey Flegg Cup (Under-21s) Squad

William Abou-Arrage, Josh Alhazim, Aston Cini, Emmanuel Di Bartolo, Archie Donnelly, Aiden Doolan, Nathaniel Gallo, Louis Grossemy, Dranza Hawe-DeThierry, Brent Hawkins, TJ Herring, Sam Jinks, Jared Johnson, Oliver Juras, Carson Kaho, Kayde King, Jarvis Leafa, Jahream Lole Ngarima, Aaron Macey, Max Martin, Daniel Matakaiongo, Zac McConnell, Ryan McGrath, Jordan Plath, Noah Reed, Mitchell Reeve, Toby Sullivan, Brandon Thompson, Kristian Tornatore, Dane Towns, Drew Williams, Harry Williams

Jersey Flegg Cup (Under-21s) Train and Trial List

Aaron Dimovitch, Tyrese Dungay, Jack Field, Kobe Ingram, Rowan McIntosh, Miles Minto, Peteru Pritchard, Billy Sprague, Jamie Thorpe

Another @WidnesRL Vikings Rugby League Club academy protege signed up by south Sydney rabbitohs Good luck for the future aiden Doolan pic.twitter.com/pQjHWRTasA — Mally (@mallynoon) November 4, 2023

SG Ball Cup (Under-19s) Squad

Zane Bell, Tylan Berryman, Braethan Bilich, Ryan Casey, Shaqueil Clayton-Saunders, Levi Dowling, Dayne Fallon, Tavis Felsch, Jacob Fong, Atticus Fotofili, Sam Graziani, Jason Hallie, Mateus Heslin, Matthew Humphries, Yasin Kuscu, Max Laing, Fetaiaki Lua, Charlie Mann, Cooper McLaren, Jonti Morshead-Feildel, Mark Nosa, Kai Organ, Eden Potter, Charlie Poynton, Lennox Risati, Jaii Robertson, Harrison Rooke, Zane Rugless, Salih Saracoglu, Setefano Sele, Bailey Smith, Nazareth Taua, Palu Tausala, Samuel Taylor, Kynan Toevai, Lancelot Tovio, Daniel Wright, Saxon Lester (Train and Trial), Declan Minto (Train and Trial), Penese Risale (Train and Trial)

Harold Matthews Cup (Under-17s) Squad

Dylan Alaalatoa, Keone Anitilea, Taj Aufai-Farani, Joshua Ballard, Tamoko Berryman-Duff, Abrahem Dahdah, James Davies, Ethan Doak, Tony Fakahau, Darcy Feltham, Max Gioello, Jack Green, Bailey Gale, Kynan Hart, Cody Hill, Dayne Jennings, Jacob Khalil, Lake Kingston-Cruz, Sione-Nau Lua, Khyanu Mahon, Tanner Mahon, Nikolas Manesis, Clayton McGoon, Lochlin Moses, Soane Naufahu, Thomas O'Callaghan, Christian Pasikala, Tarau Payton, Christopher Petrus, Asher Pung, Amari-Jay Tangi, Cynseah Tautalafua, Baxter Torrance, Soul Tuiletufuga, Lachlan Walters, Jack Willey, Zac McPherson (Train and Trial)