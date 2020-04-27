Good news Souths fans – Latrell Mitchell is sticking around for another season.

The Rabbitohs announced on social media on Friday night that they have activated a clause for the second season of his two-year deal.

It ties the star fullback to the club until at least the end of the 2021 season.

The 22-year old has played two games in red and green since making the high-profile switch from crosstown rivals South Sydney Roosters in the off-season.

He struggled in the No. 1 jersey over his first two contests before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.