Good news Souths fans – Latrell Mitchell is sticking around for another season.
The Rabbitohs announced on social media on Friday night that they have activated a clause for the second season of his two-year deal.
It ties the star fullback to the club until at least the end of the 2021 season.
The 22-year old has played two games in red and green since making the high-profile switch from crosstown rivals South Sydney Roosters in the off-season.
He struggled in the No. 1 jersey over his first two contests before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sorry to says Rabbits fans
What a waste of cash
He’s not a fullback.
Centre at best on fullback coin.
He wasn’t fit for rounds 1 and 2
he surely wont be fit for the restart of the comp .