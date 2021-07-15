Which player was named man of the match after game 1?
Which player made the most tackles in the 2021 State of Origin series?
Who scored the opening try in game 2?
Who won the Wally Lewis medal?
Queensland were held scoreless at Suncorp Stadium for the first time ever in Game 2. What is their previous lowest score at the venue?
Who is the youngest player in this years Origin series?
Who scored the first try in Game 3?
What was the overall score difference over the series?
Which Blues player missed the first game due to suspension?
Who performed before Game 1?
How many points did Nathan Cleary score in the series?
Which player ran for the most metres in the 2021 State of Origin series?
Which city was chosen to host Game 1 at the last minute?
With NSW achieving their greatest victory against any QLD side in Game 1, in what year did QLD record their greatest ever win against NSW?
Who scored Queensland's only try in the first two games?
