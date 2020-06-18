Home NRL Quizzes QUIZ: How many premierships has every club won? QUIZ: How many premierships has every club won? Do you know how many premierships every club has won? See if you can get a perfect 16/16 ❗️ 👇 By Zero Tackle - STAFF WRITERS June 18, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp ReddIt Linkedin Email SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 03: A NRL Premiership trophy replica is on display during the 2010 NRL Club Captains media call on Sydney Harbour on March 3, 2010 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images) Brisbane Broncos Nine Six Four Seven Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Canberra Raiders Three One Five Six Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs Eight Six Ten Twelve Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks One Three Two Five Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Gold Coast Titans Three Two None One Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Ten Eight Five Nine Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Melbourne Storm Three Six Two FIve Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Newcastle Knights Three Two One Five Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> New Zealand Warriors One Three None Two Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> North Queensland Cowboys Three Two Five One Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Paramatta Eels Eight Four Five Six Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Penrith Panthers Five Two One None Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> South Sydney Rabbitohs Nineteen Fifteen Twenty One Thirteen Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> St George Illawarra Dragons Three Ten One Twelve Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Sydney Roosters Twenty Fifteen Nine Twelve Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Wests Tigers Three Five Two One Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Your e-mail address : Show my results >> Ignore & see my results >> QUIZ: How many premierships has each club won? I got %%score%% of %%total%% correct. Enjoy the quiz? Click here for more! Share your results Facebook Facebook Twitter ↺ PLAY AGAIN ! 0% Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Create an account Create an account Welcome! Register for an account your email your username A password will be e-mailed to you. Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment Latest News Broncos duo suspended June 19, 2020 Canterbury deny link to Craig Bellamy June 19, 2020 Storm star to miss Panthers clash June 19, 2020 FULL TIME: Knights vs Broncos – Round 6, 2020 June 18, 2020 Updated Team Lists: Panthers vs Storm June 18, 2020 Follow Us135,358FansLike598FollowersFollow11,905FollowersFollow