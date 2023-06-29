After being used at fullback for the entirety of the season, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is set for a positional change against the Broncos.

On the back of a three-game losing streak, Wayne Bennett will unleash a tactical change as they hope to stun rivals the Brisbane Broncos this weekend.

News Corp has reported that Tabuai-Fidow will move into the centres so that Wayne Bennett can start utility back Kodi Nikorima.

This will allow Isaiya Katoa and Sean O'Sullivan to partner each other in the halves - the first time since Round 4.

“Hamiso's been going unreal at fullback, but with some of our injuries and how the team's unfolding, Wayne thinks that's (centre) the best spot for him at the moment,” Dolphins halfback Sean O'Sullivan said via News Corp.

“Hamiso is really excited no matter where he's playing. He's going to do a job for us at the Dolphins. I'm grateful that he is next to me.

“Hamiso brings a unique skill set and his strengths. Not many people in the game have what he brings to the footy team.

“We're very lucky, but everyone is worried about our own performance and job.

"Hamiso's going to worry about himself and the rest of the 17 are worried about what we're going to bring to the Battle of Brisbane.”

Tabuai-Fidow has been a revelation for the Queensland Maroons in the centres, playing a big role in their wins against the NSW Blues. During the two games, he scored three tries.

The Dolphins will be facing a depleted Brisbane Broncos team this week with Reece Walsh, Thomas Flegler, Kurt Capewell and Jordan Riki all out with either injuries or suspension.