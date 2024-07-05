Former QLD Maroons representatives Corey Parker and Scott Sattler have urged head coach Billy Slater to make the difficult decision and recall Kalyn Ponga for Game III of the 2024 State of Origin series.

After a disappointing 38-18 loss to the NSW Blues at the MCG in Game II that saw Queensland annihilated in the opening 40 minutes of football, there have been multiple calls that Billy Slater needs to make several team changes.

The Blues and Maroons will enter the final match of the series at Suncorp Stadium needing to win, as they are tied at one win apiece.

While he hasn't played for several weeks due to injury - he returns to the field this round - Kalyn Ponga has emerged as a potential option for Slater and is the reigning Dally M Medallist.

“Kalyn Ponga has to be there for Origin III – I would be picking him,” said former Maroon Scott Sattler said via The Courier Mail.

“At worst he has to be on the bench to give Queensland some X-factor. He has been chosen for Newcastle this week and I know he hasn't played for a while, but Kalyn isn't an Origin rookie.

“I had picked Kalyn as my 14 (bench utility) for Game One before he got injured. I'm sure Billy would be having that discussion now and if he gets through Sunday, Ponga has to be in the team.

“If he's on the bench, it will instil some fear in the Blues. When their lungs are burning later in the game and you see Kalyn on the sideline with an interchange card in his hand … that's a frightening prospect for the Blues.”

Having last played for the QLD Maroons in the final game of the 2022 State of Origin series, Ponga had one of his best games of football in which he managed 247 running metres, 15 tackle busts, two line breaks and even crossed for a four-pointer.

“If Kalyn Ponga has a blinder on Sunday against Canberra, there has to be some serious conversations with the Queensland selectors about putting him back in the team somewhere,” ex-Maroon Corey Parker added.

“Does Queensland start him at fullback, or could he be that super sub off the bench?

“The reality is Reece got heavily knocked out in Origin I and he hasn't played a lot of football since. It was a tough night for him in Origin II.

“Reece Walsh is a wonderful talent but he doesn't own the Queensland No.1 jumper."