After 23 rounds in the home-and-away season and three weeks of finals, only two teams remain in the QRL competition.

Ahead of the 2024 QLD Cup Grand Final on Sunday afternoon between the Norths Devils and Redcliffe Dolphins - two feeder teams of The Dolphins - Zero Tackle has you covered with all the information you need on the final match of the year and the team lists of both teams.

Norths Devils

The Norths Devils have made no changes for this week and consist of four Dolphins players: Tesi Niu, Oryn Keeley, Jeremiah Simbiken and Mason Teague.

1. Jordan Lipp

2. Blake Paskins

3. Tesi Niu

4. Jacob Gagan

5. Manase Kaho

6. Jack Wright

7. Jack Ahearn

8. Cooper Jenkins

9. Kierran Moseley (c)

20. George Fai

11. Jeremiah Simbiken

12. Oryn Keeley

13. Mason Teague

Interchange

10. Tukimihia Simpkins

14. Julian Christian

15. James Flack

16. Sam Elliott

Player to Watch: Cooper Jenkins

Wanted by at least five clubs, including the Dragons and Eels, front-rower Cooper Jenkins will lead the forward pack for the Norths Devils. Jenkins will bring aggression and intensity into the game from the opening kick-off.

In 18 matches, he has scored seven tries, made seven line-breaks and is averaging 98 running metres per game. He also has a tackle efficiency rate of 91 per cent in defence totalling 302 tackles.

Redcliffe Dolphins

The Redcliffe Dolphins have made one change for this week with Trai Fuller rupturing his ACL last weekend, and consist of four Dolphins players: Valynce Te Whare, Josh Kerr, James Walsh and Harrison Graham.

1. Latrell Siegwalt

2. William Dobson

3. John Fineanganofo

4. Valynce Te Whare

5. Steven Numambo

6. Thomas Casey

7. Joshua James

8. Tray Lolesio

9. Brent Woolf

10. Josh Kerr

11. Max Bailey (c)

12. Jaron Purcell

13. Sheldon Pitama

Interchange

14. James Walsh

15. Nathan Watts

16. Jackson Frei

17. Harrison Graham

Player to Watch: Valynce Te Whare

The dynamic centre has been in red-hot form over the past few weeks, including 194 running metres and the match-winning try in last week's preliminary final against the Northern Pride.

Able to barnstorm through any team's defensive line, Te Whare will be looking to produce his best performance to date on Sunday as he is still looking for an NRL contract for next season.

Previous Meetings

1 September 2024 --> Norths Devils 46 def Redcliffe Dolphins 18

14 July 2024 --> Norths Devils 40 def Redcliffe Dolphins 36

How to watch the QLD Cup Grand Final?

The 2024 QLD Cup Grand Final can be watched on Foxtel's Fox League channel or through the Kayo subscription service.