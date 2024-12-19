One of the most promising players in the Sydney Roosters system, centre Robert Toia, has agreed to a contract extension with the club as he looks to make his NRL first-grade debut in 2025.

An U19s QLD Maroons representative, Toia has been regarded as one of the most exciting prospects coming through the club's ranks, and big things are expected of the 20-year-old in the coming years.

However, the future star has had a horror run of injuries throughout his career. Rupturing his ACL in 2022, he went on to fracture his jaw the following year before rupturing the ACL in his other knee.

Despite the injuries, Toia has signed a two-year contract extension with the Sydney Roosters until the end of the 2027 NRL season, per the NRL Signing Tracker on NRL.com.

The re-signing comes as he looks to cement a regular spot in the starting team following the departures of Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii to rugby union.

Coming off an ACL injury, he was recently named the 'Player to Watch' by skipper James Tedesco for the upcoming season alongside fellow outside back Billy Smith and forward Salesi Foketi.

"I was thinking of Rob straight away," Tedesco said.

"He came off another ACL last year and trained against us at the back end of the year. He was pretty hard to tackle and pretty dominant against some of our centres, who aren't too shabby either.

"Guys like Rob Toia and Billy Smith – he's coming off a lot of injuries as well. Those two are very talented."