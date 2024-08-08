One of the most promising forwards at the Canterbury Bulldogs could potentially find himself on the move away from the club.

The captain of the club's Harrold Matthews Cup team, Itula Seve, has been recognised as one of the best young talents in the club and has earned special praise from coach Shannon Rushworth ahead of the season.

A young front-rower, Itula is the younger brother of Fanfou Seve, who is also one of the game's best young props and recently represented the NSW Blues in the annual U19s State of Origin match.

However, reports from News Corp have indicated that Itula Seve could potentially move away from the Bulldogs, but the publication has yet to provide an insight into where he could potentially land.

As a local junior and student of Bass High, it's hard to imagine the Bulldogs will let go of Seve as he is destined to reach the Top 30 roster in the future, but stranger things have happened in the game of rugby league.

The rumours have emerged after the club confirmed the arrival of Sitili Tupouniua from the Sydney Roosters while the futures of Karl Oloapu and Ryan Sutton remain uncertain as they fight their way back from respective injuries.

Signed to the Bulldogs last season from the Canberra Raiders on a reported price tag of $500,000 a season, Sutton has only managed 13 first-grade appearances with the club and struggled with injuries and inconsistencies.

On the comeback trail from a major knee injury, the forward requires a full knee reconstruction, and at this stage the recovery timeline is unclear.