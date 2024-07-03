Brisbane Broncos outside back Selwyn Cobbo has confirmed he will be ready if Billy Slater selects him for Game 3 of the 2024 State of Origin series.

Cobbo missed selection for Game 2 of this year's series as Billy Slater cited both form and fitness as part of the reasons why.

“Selwyn is not quite 100 per cent at the moment,” Slater said immediately after naming his tea for Game 2 of the Origin series.

“He's been playing with injections and that sort of stuff... collective with a few things he would like to work on in his game, we thought it was best for Selwyn have a rest.

“I felt this was the best thing for him and for the team."

Cobbo played in Round 17 against the New Zealand Warriors, and will be again on the park this weekend as Brisbane take on the Penrith Panthers in what is the final hit out before teams for Game 3 are named on Sunday night and Monday morning.

The outside back, who had played an enormous role off the bench in Game 1 of the series after Reece Walsh was taken out with concussion in the early exchanges, was replaced by Kurt Capewell for Game 2.

However, with Capewell's performance not being up to the mark in a horrendous losing effort, and Xavier Coates now also being ruled out for the next six to eight weeks with injury, Cobbo is likely to walk straight back into the team, potentially as a starter.

That is even with Dane Gagai having served as 18th man for Game 2, although coach Slater will have a big decision to make, not only over Gagai and Cobbo, but also over his other starters who were all poor in the Melbourne Cricket Ground beatdown.

Speaking to nrl.com though, Cobbo said he was ready to be recalled.

"I am pretty keen to play the decider if Billy picks me again, but I will just have to wait for that call," he said.

"Nobody needs to know about [what happened before Game Two]. I'm all good now and hopefully I get that call.

"I'll get through it [physically]."

While it's unclear what injuries Cobbo is dealing with, he admitted he may need injections to play for the remainder of the season.

"I'm pretty sore after a physical game, but all good... it's something I will have to do for the rest of the year," he said.

"We've got good physios here [at the Broncos] who will keep treating it and hopefully at some point it will get better. It's just a few niggles."

Cobbo's performance on the weekend against the Warriors - despite coming in a losing effort - saw him make 137 metres and nine tackle busts.