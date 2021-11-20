Penrith's latest premiership heroes have taken to the streets in an effort to party with their people for the first time since getting their claws of the Provan-Summons Trophy in early October.
With Covid regulations necessitating a celebration of a different flavour, the men from the feet of the Blue Mountains made their way down High and Station Streets in a decked out double-decker on Saturday morning.
GET HYPED. At last we celebrate with the Penrith faithful. #pantherpride 🐾 pic.twitter.com/jtkvy4CAnz
— Penrith Panthers 🏆 (@PenrithPanthers) November 19, 2021
Despite spirits naturally being high amongst Ivan Cleary's champion side that saw off Souths in the season's decider, star five-eighth Jarome Luai couldn't help but sneak a good-natured dig at soon to be Dog Viliame Kikau.
“Up the Doggies” 😂
Luai gives Kikau some stick over yesterday’s photo leak. #NRL pic.twitter.com/7fYrtt5VuU
— Roast (@thenrlroast) November 19, 2021
Having kickstarted their parade at 10 am in Sydney's west, the victorious Panthers - minus Tyrone May and unvaccinated rake Api Koroisau - then made their way onto BlueBet Stadium to the applause of a packed grandstand.
Penrith announced on Wednesday in an official statement that the club's stars were also set to re-live the events of the club's third competition win throughout the joyous afternoon.
Thank you Penrith 🐾 #pantherpride pic.twitter.com/dTqBYj3UWD
— Penrith Panthers 🏆 (@PenrithPanthers) November 20, 2021
Although the all-ticketed event was likely to have seen a series of fans turned away from the festivities, Penrith's recent collaboration with Tooheys Brewers means that the party doesn't have to stop just yet.
JUST IN 🍻 These won't last! Get your commemorative Tooheys New can from your nearest club today.#pantherpride 🐾 pic.twitter.com/AOeFKaVacZ
— Penrith Panthers 🏆 (@PenrithPanthers) November 17, 2021
While there is expected to be a bevy of sore heads found between Mount Druitt and Glenbrook on Sunday, Cleary's Panther cubs are still the bookmaker's favourite to repeat their efforts again in 2022.
GO THE MIGHTY PANTHERS 🐈⬛🐈⬛🐈⬛
👏👏👏
GO THE MIGHTY PANTHERS 🐈⬛🐈⬛🐈⬛
👏👏👏