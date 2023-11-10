Already widely publicised, discussions are underway regarding Papua New Guinea's bid to join the NRL competition as the 18th team, and the rumblings are that they are in the box seat.

While Pat Conroy, Minister for International Development and the Pacific has acknowledged encouraging ongoing talks with PNG officials, it's crucial to note that the Australian Government has not officially thrown its support behind the bid, despite positive affirmations from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Conroy sees a collaborative opportunity that could extend beyond the NRL, benefiting both the PNG and Australian governments.

Embed from Getty Images

Prime Minister Albanese, reportedly supportive of a substantial $60 million package over ten years, has not yet officially committed to such a proposal or presented it to parliament. The government's stance reflects a cautious optimism, considering the potential impact and benefits of such a partnership.

Despite the absence of an official commitment from Australia, Papua New Guinea's Deputy Prime Minister, John Rosso, appears confident about PNG's NRL aspirations. Rosso has essentially characterised it as a 'done deal,' citing Australia's supposed promise to support their bid.

“Australia has 'promised' to help advance our aspiration to have a National Rugby League team in Australia,” Rosso stated optimistically, via News Corp.

“Papuneans are mad about rugby league, and having a Papunean team in the NRL would be really good, and Australia is supporting and partnering with us to realise those aspirations.”

Embed from Getty Images

As discussions continue, the prospect of a PNG team in the NRL remains uncertain. The league's potential expansion and the inclusion of a PNG team would not only diversify the competition but also provide a platform for players from Australia and other Pacific nations to represent the PNG Kumuls team.

The outcome of these talks could potentially reshape the NRL's future, fostering increased diversity and opportunities for players across the Pacific region.

However, until official support from the Australian Government is confirmed, the fate of PNG's NRL aspirations remains in limbo.