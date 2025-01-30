ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys is aiming ambitiously, revealing plans to invite US President Donald Trump to the March NRL season opener in Las Vegas.

V'landys believes Trump's presence would boost the rugby league publicity, potentially propelling the sport onto the global stage.

The historic double-header at Allegiant Stadium will feature the New Zealand Warriors, Canberra Raiders, Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks, marking the NRL's continued bold attempts to crack the American market.

V'landys sees Trump's attendance as a game-changer.

“We'd love to have the president there – we will certainly be inviting Mr Trump,” V'landys said.

“It would pay dividends because it would generate significant publicity across America and worldwide.”

Trump's love for contact sports and his close ties to Las Vegas make him a prime candidate to attend.

The former president is a regular at UFC events in the city and shares a strong relationship with UFC chief Dana White, who has collaborated with the NRL in the past.

“It's not impossible,” V'landys added.

“We know his schedule is hectic, but we also know plenty of people who have ties to him.”

“It would be a real honour.”

This isn't the first time V'landys has sought high-profile political support.

Last year, he extended an invitation to then-President Joe Biden, who was unable to attend.

Trump, however, has a proven track record of backing major sporting events, having played a key role in securing the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics for the US.

Meanwhile, V'landys confirmed that negotiations for a Perth-based NRL team are ongoing, though progress has been slowed by the upcoming Western Australia state election on March 8.

“I'm still very confident about Western Australia, and expect an announcement will be made sooner rather than later,” he said.