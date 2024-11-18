Penrith Panthers utility Asu Kepaoa has pleaded guilty to speeding in an incident that occurred in mid-September and will be sentenced later this month.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, Kepaoa pleaded guilty to spending more than 30km/h over the limit after appearing in Campbelltown Local Court.

He also pleaded guilty to driving after driver visiting privileges had been withdrawn and returned a negative roadside alcohol breath test during the time he was pulled over.

Documents showed that he was busted by police on Thursday, September 19 at 10am when it was detected that he was driving 150km/h in a 110km/h zone, per the publication.

Set to be sentenced later this month, Kepaoa has yet to appear in the NRL for the Panthers since switching to the club midway through the season from the Wests Tigers and has had to bide his time in the NSW Cup.

However, the departures of James Fisher-Harris, Jarome Luai and Sunia Turuva will see him contend with several players for a spot in the starting 17 as the club attempts to claim their fifth consecutive NRL premiership.

Able to play in the centres of the second row, the Auckland-born 24-year-old registered 42 matches for the Wests Tigers between 2020 and 2024 but struggled with injuries throughout his time at the club.

