Penrith coach Ivan Cleary has named his 26-man squad to travel to Bega for their NRL trial dubbed “the Battle of the West” against Paramatta Eels on Saturday.
The squad will travel to Bega on Wednesday and participate in various events with the local community before facing the Eels at Bega Recreation Ground on Saturday 29th February at 4pm.
Panthers squad vs Eels
Apisai Koroisau
Billy Burns
Brendan Hands
Brent Naden
Brian To’o
Caleb Aekins
Dean Whare
Isaah Yeo
Jack Hetherington
James Fisher-Harris
James Tamou
Jarome Luai
Jed Cartwright
Josh Mansour
Kurt Capewell
Liam Martin
Malakai Watene-Zelezniak
Matt Burton
Mitch Kenny
Moses Leota
Nathan Cleary
Pat Hollis
Stephen Crichton
Tyrone May
Viliame Kikau
Zane Tetevano
