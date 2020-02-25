Penrith coach Ivan Cleary has named his 26-man squad to travel to Bega for their NRL trial dubbed “the Battle of the West” against Paramatta Eels on Saturday.

The squad will travel to Bega on Wednesday and participate in various events with the local community before facing the Eels at Bega Recreation Ground on Saturday 29th February at 4pm.

Panthers squad vs Eels

Apisai Koroisau

Billy Burns

Brendan Hands

Brent Naden

Brian To’o

Caleb Aekins

Dean Whare

Isaah Yeo

Jack Hetherington

James Fisher-Harris

James Tamou

Jarome Luai

Jed Cartwright

Josh Mansour

Kurt Capewell

Liam Martin

Malakai Watene-Zelezniak

Matt Burton

Mitch Kenny

Moses Leota

Nathan Cleary

Pat Hollis

Stephen Crichton

Tyrone May

Viliame Kikau

Zane Tetevano