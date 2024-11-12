The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed the signing of Jaxson Paulo for the next two seasons.

It means the 25-year-old will be playing for his fourth club in as many seasons, linking up with Todd Payten's side for the 2025 and 2026 campaign.

It had been rumoured that Paulo's move north would see young forward D'Jazirhae Pua'Avase head the other way back to Manly, but at the time of publication, neither club have made an official announcement regarding his future, and the forward was included in the Cowboys' confirmed squad a few weeks ago.

Paulo played the first 43 games of his 63 in the NRL with the South Sydney Rabbitohs between 2020 and 2022, but since he left Maroubra, he has struggled to find stability.

2023 saw him move to the Sydney Roosters where he managed just 12 games, before a three-year contract at the Manly Sea Eagles was signed. The centre and winger only managed two tries in eight games with Manly though before being cut loose.

“With the movement in our roster late in the season, we were looking to add depth and experience to our outside backs list for 2025 and beyond and a player like Jaxson fits the bill perfectly,” Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said in a club statement confirming Paulo's signing.

“Jaxson has played in a number of big games in his young career, including a grand final with Souths in 2021 and can cover both wing and centre.

“We look forward to the contributions Jaxson will make to our club over the next two seasons."

Paulo will enter a backline in the midst of a refresh, with Zac Laybutt and Tom Chester beginning to make their mark in 2024, and Kyle Feldt leaving the club at the end of the most recently completed campaign.

Whether he can lock down a starting spot after failing to do so at other clubs in recent seasons remains to be seen though, with the Cowboys also having the likes of Murray Taulagi, Jaxon Purdue, Braidon Burns, Robert Derby, Semi Valemei and Viliami Vailea fighting for spots at wing and centre, with Scott Drinkwater, Tom Dearden and Jake Clifford likely locked down as the club's fullback and halves respectively.