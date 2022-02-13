The Gold Coast Titans are set to make a substantial play to lock down David Fifita long-term at the club.

The million-dollar man is off-contract at the Titans at the end of 2023, having originally shifted from the Brisbane Broncos ahead of the 2021 season.

Fifita went on to have a staggering first season in Titans colours, scoring 17 tries in 21 games and being something of a wrecking ball to opposition defensive lines.

A Queensland representative who will undoubtedly be picked for Australia at the end of year Rugby League World Cup, the second-rower will be free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1.

Titans director of football Mal Meninga told The Daily Telegraph he was keen to not let that happen though.

“Absolutely, we’ve got him until the end of 2023 but clubs can start talking to him sooner rather than later,” Meninga told the publication.

“We’re really keen to keep him at the club. We know he’s very happy there and has mixed in really well. He is part of the club. We’re hoping with the right mentoring and relationships at the club that he will find it very hard to leave.”

Despite his form, Justin Holbrook used Fifita off the bench at the back-end of the season, and the barnstorming forward will be keen to get his starting spot back this year.

RELATED: Six learnings from the NRL All Stars

The reported $1.1 million per year contract has seen Fifita become one of the game's most highly-paid players, and he, alongside players like AJ Brimson, Tino Fa'asuamealui and debutants Jayden Campbell and Toby Sexton, will be desperate to take the Titans further than the first week of the finals this year.

Fifita suffered rib cartilage damage in last night's All Stars game after a shoulder charge from Jordan Rapana, however, is expected to be fit for Round 1.