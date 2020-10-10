Parramatta star Michael Jennings has been handed a provisional suspension from the NRL for breaching the league’s anti-doping policy, per Fox Sports.

The league handed Jennings the suspension on Saturday after the veteran returned a positive A-sample for Ligandrol and Ibutamoren, with both substances registered as prohibited under the World Anti-Doping Agency and the NRL’s anti-doping policy.

The 32-year-old was tested on September 21 and had his result returned on Friday, with the Eels star now banned from competing in any WADA complaint sport while the suspension takes place.

Jennings does have the option to be tested with a B-sample, but will miss Parramatta’s semi-final clash against South Sydney.

Sports Integrity Australia seized Jennings’s mobile phone and computer at 6am on Saturday, Brent Read reported on Triple M.

Brad Takairangi has been moved into Brad Arthur’s side to face the Rabbitohs to replace the injured Blake Ferguson, with young winger Haze Dunster likely to be Jennings’ replacement.