Parramatta Eels forward Dan Keir has decided on his immediate future, signing a new deal for the 2025 NRL season.

According to sources speaking on the condition of anonymity, Zero Tackle can reveal that Keir has re-signed with the Eels on a development contract for the 2025 NRL season.

The contract extension comes after he featured in six NRL matches off the interchange bench in 2024 - including his first-grade debut in Round 21 against the Melbourne Storm - with a further 19 appearances in the NSW Cup.

Primarily playing in the back row or at lock, Keir's debut was one of the feel-good stories of the season and was the epitome of hard work, having spent time plying his trade in the NSW Cup since 2019 for The Mounties - feeder club of the Canberra Raiders - and the Eels.

He is also the son of former Canberra Raiders, Sydney Roosters and North Sydney Bears winger Steve Keir who played 17 matches between 1983-87.

A 2016 Australian Schoolboys representative, the 26-year-old will be looking to add more matches to his career tally next season as the Eels enter a new era under the guidance of incoming head coach Jason Ryles.

Finishing off the season strong, Keir will be eager to fight for a spot in the forwards with the departure of Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Makhaesi Makatoa and Ofahiki Ogden.

