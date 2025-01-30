Entering a new era under Jason Ryles, the Parramatta Eels named Mitchell Moses their new captain, replacing the departed Clinton Gutherson.

Joining from the Wests Tigers in 2017, Moses has gone on to make 158 appearances for the club and earned representative honours for both the Australian Kangaroos and NSW Blues.

He has also represented the Prime Minister's XIII, World All Stars, Australia 9s and captained the Lebanon national team at the 2017 and 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

“I am incredibly proud and honoured to be named Captain,” Moses said.

“This club means so much to me, and it's a privilege to lead this group of players. I have great support around me from the leadership group and coaching staff, and I can't wait to start the season with them in a few weeks.”

One of the stars of the NRL, Moses headlines the new leadership group that includes Origin representatives Junior Paulo and J'maine Hopgood and new recruit Jack Williams who joins from the Cronulla Sharks.

"Mitch has shown strong leadership qualities both on and off the field, and I believe he is ready to lead our Club into the future," coach Jason Ryles added.

"With the support of our leadership group, I'm confident he will continue to grow as a leader."