The Parramatta Eels have officially confirmed their assistant coaches for the 2025 season.

New assistants Nathan Brown, Scott Wisemantel, Sam Moa, and Nathan Cayless will work under incoming coach Jason Ryles on a new-look coaching staff.

However, their arrival to the club means interim coach Trent Barrett will no longer be a part of the Eels coaching staff beyond this season and has been linked with a move to the Brisbane Broncos to work under Kevin Walters.

A Parramatta junior and previously a member of the club's reserve grade teams from 1988 to 1992, Scott Wisemantel will join Ryles in his first NRL coaching role next season.

Although he has never coached rugby league, his resume includes stints with Australia, France, England, Samoa and Japan in the 15-man code. Recently, he was the long-time assistant coach to Eddie Jones in Japan and England.

He will be joined by Sam Moa, who has worked with the Catalans Dragons (2021-23) as their defence coach and previously won an NRL premiership with the Sydney Roosters in 2013.

The last member of the coaching staff to join Ryles is Nathan Brown, who returns to the club after working as the Elite Pathways Coaching Director at the Eels in 2022.

A former head coach of the Dragons, Knights and Warriors, Brown has 475 matches of head coaching experience in the NRL and English Super League competitions.

An ex-captain of the Eels, Nathan Cayless will continue his role as the head coach of the NSW Cup team and round out the new coaching staff for the 2025 NRL season.

"Our incoming Head Coach Jason Ryles has assembled a team of assistants that he feels will help him bring the best out of the playing group, and we look forward to welcoming the new coaching staff in November," Eels CEO Jim Sarantinos said.

"On behalf of the Board and management, I'd also like to thank the current coaching and performance staff who are departing our Club at the end of this season.

"It has been a challenging season, but our staff have shown their strong commitment to the Club and the team during this period.

"We are most grateful for their contribution and look forward to recognising them before the season completion.”

The club has also appointed Blair Mills as the new Head of Athletic Performance. Mills' resume includes stints at the All Black Rugby 7s, Waikato Chiefs and Japanese rugby union.