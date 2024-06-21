One day after announcing the re-signings of brothers Casey McLean and Jesse McLean, the Penrith Panthers announced that they had re-signed five more young players for the future.

The club has confirmed that they have extended the tenure of young stars Luron Patea, Billy Scott, Trent Toelau, Luke Sommerton and Billy Phillips to new contracts.

Having already played four NRL games, hooker Luke Sommerton has been upgraded from a development contract to a Top 30 contract for the 2025 season.

Also, having already made his NRL debut, playmaker Tent Toelau has signed an upgraded contract with the Panthers. He will spend next season on a development contract before moving to a Top 30 contract in 2026.

Former U19s NSW Blues representatives Luron Patea and Billy Scott have both agreed to new deals until the end of the 2027 season.

Patea has been elevated to the Top 30 roster immediately, while Scott will be on a development contract for next season before moving to the Top 30 roster for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

20-year-old Billy Phillips has also signed a three-year contract extension with the club and will train with the squad on a full-time basis before moving to the Top 30 roster for the 2027 NRL season.

“On behalf of all at Panthers, I'd like to congratulate these five players on re-signing with the club,” Panthers General Manager of Football Shane Elford said in a statement.

“These young guys have all been impressive over the past couple of seasons and thoroughly deserve their contract extensions.

“Not only are they talented footballers, but they are also great young men who are dedicated to their rugby league careers – and we look forward to watching their progression in Panthers colours.”