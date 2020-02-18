Penrith coach Ivan Cleary has named a 26-man squad to face Wests Tigers in their trial fixture at Panthers Stadium on Saturday.

Entry to the game is free for 2020 Panthers members, while those who can’t make it can tune in via a livestream on the Panthers website and app.

Panthers Squad

Ativalu LISATI

Billy BURNS

Billy TSIKRIKAS

Brendan HANDS

Brent NADEN

Brian TO’O

Caleb AEKINS

Daine LAURIE

Dean WHARE

Dylan EDWARDS

George TSIKRIKAS

Jack HETHERINGTON

Jake TAGO

Jarome LUAI

Jed CARTWRIGHT

J’maine HOPGOOD

Josh MANSOUR

Kaide ELLIS

Liam MARTIN

Lindsay SMITH

Matt BURTON

Moses LEOTA

Pat HOLLIS

Stephen CRICHTON

Tyrone MAY

Tyson SMOOTHY