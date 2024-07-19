The Penrith Panthers have confirmed they will play their eight Sydney-based home games in 2025 at Commbank Stadium.

The move away from the foot of the mountains comes as Penrith's usual home ground is renovated and taken offline for 12 months. It's anticipated the ground will be ready to go for the opening round of the 2026 season.

Penrith, the current three-time defending premiers, will play their other four games out of Sydney, with one in Las Vegas, one in Brisbane for Magic Round, and the others in regional New South Wales as the club continue their long relationship with Bathurst at Carrington Park, and open another with Mudgee.

The Glen Willow Regional Sports Complex in Mudgee has played host to the Charity Shield in recent years and has had a relationship with the St George Illawarra Dragons - it's unclear if that will continue as the Panthers move in.

The home ground of the Parramatta Eels at Commbank Stadium, which will also host a handful of Wests Tigers games, and plays host to other sports including soccer and rugby union, will be as busy as it has ever been in 2025.

Between NRL, reserve grade and women's matches, the venue could host well over 30 games of rugby league in 2025.

The club have confirmed their home games at the venue will feature distinctive colours, themes and fan culture close to the club, with the Panthers aiming to have a seamless transition to the Western Sydney stadium for their home away from home in 2025.

They will also work with members for seating options and travel arrangements from Penrith, with BlueBet Stadium and CommBank Stadium separated by 34.1 kilometres down the M4.

Panthers Rugby League CEO Matt Cameron said the club were excited about what 2025 would bring.

“We're excited for the next chapter in the Panthers journey and thrilled to announce this partnership with Venues NSW,” Cameron said in a club statement.

“2025 is set to be an exciting year for the club as we open the season in Las Vegas, before hosting a match at Magic Round, playing twice in the Central West and eight games at a world-class stadium in Western Sydney.

“CommBank Stadium offers an unparalleled rugby league experience with fans close to the action within an electrifying atmosphere, exceptional facilities, and premier corporate facilities. Playing at CommBank Stadium will open up substantial commercial opportunities, further cementing the Panthers' status as a leading NRL club.”

The full NRL draw for 2025 is likely to be revealed in November.