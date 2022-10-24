The Penrith Panthers have confirmed the additions of both Jack Cogger and Zac Hosking to their squad for 2023.

Hosking has been long rumoured to make the switch south to the foot of the mountains after making his NRL debut for the Brisbane Broncos during 2022.

Hosking is already 25 and the Manly-born edge forward impressed during his four NRL games for the Red Hill-based club at the back end of 2022.

The second rower will be fighting for minutes almost immediately at Penrith given their off-season departures includes edge forward Viliame Kikau, which follows last year's departure of Kurt Capewell.

Hosking will likely be fighting for minutes alongside Liam Martin, Scott Sorensen and Luke Garner, who will also join the club in 2023.

Cogger is the far more surprising signing for Penrith.

A halfback and five-eighth, the 25-year-old debuted as a talented prospect at the Newcastle Knights in 2016, however, played just 20 games for the club before switching to the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2019.

He then played 22 games there, but failed to make a mark in two struggling teams before leaving for the English Super League in 2021, where he has since impressed with the Huddersfield Giants.

His return to the NRL will see him take the role of Sean O'Sullivan, which the Panthers had originally earmarked for Jock Madden before he signed with the Brisbane Broncos.

It means Cogger will become the back up option to Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary, alongside Kurt Falls who made his NRL debut this season.

“On behalf of all at Panthers, we look forward to welcoming Zac and Jack to the club ahead of the new season,” Panthers Rugby League CEO Matt Cameron said in a club statement.

“Jack joins the club with NRL experience and will add depth to the Panthers top 30 squad. The opportunity Jack has to work alongside representative halves Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai will also be beneficial to his game.

“Zac's experience and capabilities make him an excellent addition to our squad and we're delighted to welcome him on board. We believe Zac will really flourish in Panthers colours.”