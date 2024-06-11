Inking a one-year deal to return to the Penrith Panthers from the Wests Tigers, Daine Laurie's tenure at the club is set to be extended after a great showing against the Manly Sea Eagles.

Returning to the club during the off-season, the 24-year-old has managed seven appearances this season, mainly coming off the interchange bench as a utility or playing in the fullback role in favour of Dylan Edwards.

His return to Penrith came after he was axed to the NSW Cup during his last season with the Wests Tigers and was far from his best.

However, following a strong performance at fullback - in place of the injured Dylan Edwards - on the weekend that saw him run for 344 running metres, Peter Lang from The Western Weekender reports that the Panthers and Laurie's management are looking to extend his current contract.

Still off-contract at the end of the season, the reports would see the former Wests Tigers player remain at Penrith beyond this season, and it is understood that he has no desire to leave the club.

“I look forward to welcoming Daine back to Panthers for the 2024 season,” Panthers CEO Matt Cameron said on his return in 2023 when it was announced he would return to the club.

“It's always rewarding to see a former Panther return home to the club, and we believe Daine can flourish in the Panthers environment.”

Before playing in the NRL, he joined the Penrith Panthers in 2017, before going through the club's junior system and was named Penrith's Jersey Flegg Cup Player of the Year in 2018.

Moving to the Tigers in 2021, he would go on to play 49 NRL games across three seasons but fell out of favour due to the breakout season of rookie Jahream Bula.