Dolphins forward Tevita Pangai Junior has been linked with a stunning switch to the South Sydney Rabbitohs for 2025.

The forward retired at the end of the 2023 campaign, citing a desire to move to boxing and get out of Sydney after falling out of love with rugby league.

His switch to boxing lasted just months, with the forward returning to the NRL in Queensland with the Dolphins in the middle of this season, having fought his way back to a deal through involvement in the QLD Cup reserve grade competition.

On a short-term deal to the end of the season with the Dolphins, it had been reported in recent weeks that the Redcliffe-based outfit were looking to extend his deal, however, News Corp are now reporting he could follow Wayne Bennett to the Rabbitohs.

That said, the Dolphins have publically been non-committall over Pangai Junior's future beyond the end of 2024.

Bennett has always been a big supporter of Pangai Junior, and after relaunching his NRL career, could take him back to Sydney with him in a bid to rebuild the Rabbitohs.

South Sydney have had a disastrous season, and Bennett will be looking for players he can count on to help turn the club around next year.

Pangai Junior has been strong in his Dolphins return, averaging 104 metres per game across his first four appearances for the club.

Should he move to Souths, it's likely he would slot into the role left by Thomas Burgess, who moves to the English Super League at the end of the year, and would join a middle forward group which also features Jai Arrow, Tevita Tatola and Cameron Murray, as well as a host of younger talent fighting for spots.