The Dolphins have confirmed the surprise signing of Tevita Pangai Junior for the remainder of the 2024 NRL season.

Pangai Junior, a former one-time New South Wales State of Origin representative, left the Canterbury Bulldogs to pursue a career in boxing at the end of 2023. The forward had cited a tough adaptation to living in Sydney, as well as falling out of love with rugby league as the reasons for his sudden and surprise retirement.

Despite that, he has been playing for the Souths Logan Magpies in the QLD Cup throughout the opening months of the 2024 season as he attempted to juggle both boxing and rugby league.

He recently fully switched to a full-time focus on the 13-man game though, and it appears the approach has worked after the forward, who had been linked with both the Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm, confirmed he would relocate to Redcliffe from next week.

Wayne Bennett, who has had dealings with Pangai Junior before, said he was looking forward to coaching the forward again.

“I am really looking forward to Tevita getting back on the field and I am so glad it is with the Dolphins,” Bennett said in a statement confirming the news.

“He is a good player that I have always enjoyed coaching, and I think he will be a strong addition to our squad.”

The Dolphins' forward pack has already been stretched by injuries, with Tom Gilbert's season over, and no clear return for Thomas Flegler as he attempts to return from a shoulder problem that has damaged nerves.

There is no indication however that Pangai Junior will slot straight into the 13, and the forward will likely have to work for a call-up into the top grade.

Pangai Junior said he was looking forward to his NRL return.

“I am very much looking forward to being coached by both Wayne and Kristian Woolf as I have a long history with both of them,” he said.

“I am excited about being back in the NRL again and re-establishing myself as a full-time NRL player, as well as being part of what the Dolphins could do this season.”

The 28-year-old, who has played with the Broncos, Panthers and Bulldogs throughout his career, has played 138 NRL matches since his debut in 2016, while also representing Tonga in 6 Tests and New South Wales in one State of Origin.

The club confirmed he would commence training with the Dolphins from Monday.