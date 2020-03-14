Brisbane Broncos star Tevita Pangai junior is set for an extended period on the sidelines after being charged by the match review committee following Friday night’s win over the Cowboys.

The Broncos’ forward has been hit with a grade two dangerous contact charge for a tackle on Cowboys’ centre Justin O’Neill.

With loading from one similar prior offence and two non-similar offences on his record, Pangai is facing a four-game suspension with an early guilty plea.

This could increase to as many as six weeks if he argued the charge unsuccessfully at the judiciary.