The New Zealand Kiwis have been dealt a massive blow for the 2024 Pacific Championships as they prepare to take on Australia and Tonga.

New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) has confirmed Melbourne Storm halfback and 2024 Dally M Player of the Year Jahrome Hughes has been ruled out of the nation's entire Pacific Championships campaign this month due to a neck injury.

This comes less than a week after he played in the 2024 NRL Grand Final for the Storm and his replacement will be named in the coming days.

However, it is likely the halves combination will be made up Kodi Nikorima (The Dolphins) and Phoenix Crossland (Newcastle Knights) - Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (New Zealand Warriors) is another option.

“Jahrome is understandably shattered and we really feel for him,” said coach Stacey Jones in a statement.

“He has had an outstanding year and he was going to play a key role for the Kiwis again.

“He was desperate to play and we thought, with some time on our side, he would come right with treatment but he has since received medical advice that he won't be ready to play.”

New Zealand Squad

Erin Clark (Gold Coast Titans)

Phoenix Crossland (Newcastle Knights)*

James Fisher-Harris (Penrith Panthers)

Peta Hiku (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Jamayne Isaako (The Dolphins)

Keano Kini (Gold Coast Titans)*

Casey McLean (Penrith Panthers)*

Griffin Neame (North Queensland Cowboys)

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (New Zealand Warriors)

Kodi Nikorima (The Dolphins)

Marata Niukore (New Zealand Warriors)

Isaiah Papali'i (Penrith Panthers)

Jordan Riki (Brisbane Broncos)*

Scott Sorensen (Penrith Panthers)

Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)

Leo Thompson (Newcastle Knights)

Matthew Timoko (Canberra Raiders)

Trent Toelau (Penrith Panthers)*

Will Warbrick (Melbourne Storm)*

Naufahu Whyte (Sydney Roosters)*

*Denotes debutant.

Fixtures

October 18: Australia vs Tonga at Suncorp Stadium, Queensland

October 27: New Zealand vs Australia at Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch

November 2: New Zealand vs Tonga at Go Media Stadium, Auckland

November 10: Pacific Championships Grand Final, CommBank Stadium, Sydney