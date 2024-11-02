Outside back, Haze Dunster is set to remain at the Parramatta Eels for next season as he looks to contend for the vacant spot on the wing left by the departing Maika Sivo.

Missing a significant portion of this year due to a Lisfranc injury, he has failed to cement a regular spot in the starting team but will have 12 more months as he looks to impress new head coach Jason Ryles.

According to The Daily Telegraph, it is understood that he will remain at the Eels next season with Dunster and the club agreeing to take up the mutual option in his contract.

A member of the club's Top 30 roster since 2020, next season would make it Dunster's sixth season at Parramatta and will see him once again provide coverage to the outside backs and contend with the likes of Jake Tago, Sean Russell, Jordan Samrani and Joash Papalii.

The 25-year-old has registered 19 first-grade matches and three tries since his debut.

Parramatta Eels 2025 Squad and Best 17

1. Isaiah Iongi

2. Bailey Simonsson

3. Will Penisini

4. Zac Lomax

5. Sean Russell

6. Dylan Brown

7. Mitchell Moses

8. Joe Ofahengaue

9. Brendan Hands

10. Junior Paulo

11. Shaun Lane

12. Bryce Cartwright

13. J'maine Hopgood

Interchange

14. Clint Gutherson

15. Ryan Matterson

16. Kelma Tuilagi

17. Jack Williams

Rest of squad

18. Matt Doorey

19. Haze Dunster

20. Toni Mataele

22. Wiremu Greig

23. Sam Tuivaiti

24. Joey Lussick

25. Luca Moretti

26. Joash Papalii

27. Jordan Samrani

28. Jake Tago

30. No player signed.

2025 development list

1. Charlie Guymer

2. Saxon Pryke

3. Richard Penisini