Outside back, Haze Dunster is set to remain at the Parramatta Eels for next season as he looks to contend for the vacant spot on the wing left by the departing Maika Sivo.
Missing a significant portion of this year due to a Lisfranc injury, he has failed to cement a regular spot in the starting team but will have 12 more months as he looks to impress new head coach Jason Ryles.
According to The Daily Telegraph, it is understood that he will remain at the Eels next season with Dunster and the club agreeing to take up the mutual option in his contract.
A member of the club's Top 30 roster since 2020, next season would make it Dunster's sixth season at Parramatta and will see him once again provide coverage to the outside backs and contend with the likes of Jake Tago, Sean Russell, Jordan Samrani and Joash Papalii.
The 25-year-old has registered 19 first-grade matches and three tries since his debut.
Parramatta Eels 2025 Squad and Best 17
1. Isaiah Iongi
2. Bailey Simonsson
3. Will Penisini
4. Zac Lomax
5. Sean Russell
6. Dylan Brown
7. Mitchell Moses
8. Joe Ofahengaue
9. Brendan Hands
10. Junior Paulo
11. Shaun Lane
12. Bryce Cartwright
13. J'maine Hopgood
Interchange
14. Clint Gutherson
15. Ryan Matterson
16. Kelma Tuilagi
17. Jack Williams
Rest of squad
18. Matt Doorey
19. Haze Dunster
20. Toni Mataele
21. Matt Doorey
22. Wiremu Greig
23. Sam Tuivaiti
24. Joey Lussick
25. Luca Moretti
26. Joash Papalii
27. Jordan Samrani
28. Jake Tago
29. Haze Dunster (reported)
30. No player signed.
2025 development list
1. Charlie Guymer
2. Saxon Pryke
3. Richard Penisini