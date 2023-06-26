Out of favour Tiger Daine Laurie is set to be recalled into the team when the club faces the North Queensland Cowboys on Saturday.

After appearing in three of the first four games to begin the season, Laurie was unceremoniously dropped after Round 4. Since then, he has been overtaken by rookie Jahream Bula for the fullback position.

The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that Laurie will be recalled for the game against the Cowboys and will take on the five-eighth role alongside Brandon Wakeham in the halves.

Off-contract at the end of the season, this is the last chance Laurie has to prove himself for a new contract going forward.

Joining the Tigers in 2020 from the Penrith Panthers, the 23-year-old has recently been linked to two English Super League clubs; Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos.

Despite not being named in the No.6 jersey for the game against the Melbourne Storm, the Herald reports that he was originally meant to wear the jersey.

However, the talented 'spine' player suffered a concussion in the NSW Cup, preventing him from playing in the Tigers' last game.