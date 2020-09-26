North Queensland pair Michael Morgan and Kyle Feldt have both been ruled out of potential Origin selection as they club revealed on their website that the duo are battling injuries.

The Cowboys captain has suffered ongoing issues from an infected shoulder injury following surgery during the league’s hiatus.

Morgan is set to seek a specialist to help his rehabilitation while Feldt is set for groin surgery in the coming weeks.

Valentine Holmes will miss the first game of the November series after being charged with a shoulder charge on Broncos centre Jesse Arthars.