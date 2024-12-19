A former winger for the St George Illawarra Dragons, Jonathon Reuben, has inked a new deal that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2022, the Norths Devils junior will remain in the QLD Cup competition for the 2025 season but has decided to switch teams from the Wynnum Manly Seagulls to the Ipswich Jets - a feeder club of the Gold Coast Titans.

The winger made nine showings in 2024 for the Seagulls, in which he scored seven tries and made 12 tackle busts and seven line breaks, averaging a tad below 80 running metres per match.

Known as the oldest debutant of the modern era, Reuben played one NRL game for the Dragons in 2022 but has previously spent time in the development system of the Canberra Raiders, North Queensland Cowboys and Sydney Roosters.

Ranked third on the all-time scoring list in the QLD Cup, Reuben has played over 149 reserve-grade matches and scored 132 tries throughout his career - 70 of those coming in 68 games with the Townsville Blackhawks between 2015-18.

The Ipswich Jets have also announced the arrivals of Hayden Molkentein (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Isaiah Vailallo (CQ Capras), Joshua Patson (Burleigh Bears), Nicholas Halalilo (Townsville Blackhawks) and Zac Hetherington (Wynnum Manly Seagulls), among others.

