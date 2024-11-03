One-game playmaker Jarrett Subloo has signed with a new team for next season after departing the South Sydney Rabbitohs, where he played for their NSW Cup team.

Departing the Rabbitohs, Subloo has taken his talents to the QLD Cup competition, where he will play for the Northern Pride alongside former Canberra Raiders dummy-half Adrian Trevilyan.

In 17 appearances this season, he scored 20 points, forced three drop-outs, ran 785 total running metres and provided four try assists and five line-break assists.

Signed by the Brisbane Broncos as a junior, Subloo previously spent time with the Canberra Raiders between 2018 and 2020, during which time he made his only NRL appearance to date.

While the team made the preliminary final in that season before being defeated by eventual winners Melbourne Storm, he debuted in Round 20 against the Cronulla Sharks with one minute remaining in the clash.