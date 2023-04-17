As the Dragons contemplate on whom is going to lead them in the future as coach, one contender is at long odds to receive the role.

As reported by journalist Danny Weidler on 100% Footy, former Cronulla Sharks coach Shane Flanagan is unlikely to receive the role after a rule put in by the Dragons.

When signing a new coach, there is a club rule stating the coach must have unanimous approval from the board.

While Flanagan's name has been linked, he has received opposition from specific board members.

"There's a push on for Shane Flanagan to be the Dragons coach, (but) there is opposition on the board for Shane Flanagan, so I think that'd be very hard for that to happen," Weidler said on Nine's 100% Footy.

"Peter Doust, one of the board members is well known to be against the idea of Flanagan, so I think that will probably weigh heavily against him."

Weidler also spoke on who the most likely contenders for the job are mentioning Des Hasler, Ben Hornby, Jason Ryles and Anthony Griffin

"There is some indication there would be an appetite … for a Des Hasler-Ben Hornby combination, the experienced coach bringing in a younger coach, like we've seen in other clubs."

"Jason Ryles has started to talk to the Roosters about a potential release, but the Roosters aren't going to go easily on that one. Eventually, they'll probably release him, and I think Melbourne might be the destination."

"The obvious thing is that I don't think there's any real indication there of any love anymore for Anthony Griffin."

"I think the Dragons have pretty much made their mind up on that."

The Dragons board is expected to meet on Tuesday morning at Dragons HQ to discuss the future of Anthony Griffin and the club.