Cronulla Sharks winger Ronaldo Mulitalo has made a statement regarding his playing future at the club, highlighting his eagerness to secure a deal with the Shire team.

Mulitalo was linked to a move to the Brisbane Broncos, but his new management company met with Sharks officials on Tuesday, with both parties confident about a new deal being signed.

The Sharks will not only be looking to lock down their star winger, but fellow winger Sam Stonestreet, fullback William Kennedy, and prop Thomas Hazelton are all without contracts beyond next season.

As per reports from the Sydney Morning Herald, Cronulla chairman Steve Mace spoke on the situation regarding Mulitalo's future at the club launch on Thursday.

“I'm close with Ronnie, he's a part of the fabric of this club, and he's not going anywhere,” Mace said.

As Mulitalo enters his sixth year in the NRL, it is clear that he has his priorities straight, with the Kiwi international committed to helping the club achieve success.

“The main thing for me is to play footy. I have a team around me who know what my ambitions are and what I want to do in this game.

“I love this club, I've poured my heart into this place through the good times and bad times.”

Mulitalo joked wingers were poorly paid, reassuring his commitment to the side was about more than money. “I need to play halfback or become a big prop to get some coin," Mulitalo said. “But there's more to it than just money."