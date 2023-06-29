After 12 years, OAK will no longer be the major sponsor of the Penrith Panthers, beginning next season.

The Penrith Panthers and OAK sponsorship has been one of the most recognised major sponsorships in the Australian sporting world.

Unfortunately, it will come to an end at the end of the year, with OAK moving away as a principal partner, meaning the Panthers will no longer have the OAK labelled across the front of their playing jersey.

Their partnership has seen unprecedented heights since 2012 when a deal was struck between OAK and Phil Gould, who was the Panthers' General Manager at the time.

OAK will remain a sponsor next year and will still be featured on the jersey but won't be splashed across the front.

“Across the past 12 seasons, the Panthers partnership with OAK has thrived on shared values of teamwork, innovation, delivering high-quality performances, and a deep commitment to our community,” said Panthers Rugby League CEO Matt Cameron via The Weekender.

“We have enjoyed a rewarding relationship, including sharing in the success of the Panthers back-to-back NRL premierships over the past two seasons,” Cameron added.

“The Panthers organisation are extremely thankful for the unwavering support of Lactalis Australia, and are grateful to have OAK Plus remain as a major partner with the club next season.”

The Weekender revealed a new major sponsor is set to be announced in the upcoming pre-season.