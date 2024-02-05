The opening round of the NSWRL competitions has been completed, with several stars slowly making a name for themselves in the junior ranks as NRL scouts keep a close eye on them for the future.
Zero Tackle reviews the results and examines the top try-scorers, top-point scorers and tables of the Harold Matthews Cup, Tarsha Gale Cup, Lisa Fiaola Cup, Andrew Johns Cup and Laurie Daley Cup.
Harold Matthews Cup
Highlight: As Luke Keary nears his retirement, the Sydney Roosters may have just found his replacement for the future. Scoring 12 points, Lachlan Metcalfe was exhilarating to watch in the halves and played a pivotal role in all of the club's attacking plays. Only young, he could easily develop into Sam Walker's half-partner down the track.
Results
Newcastle Knights 28 def Canberra Raiders 20
Penrith Panthers 44 def St George Dragons 4
North Sydney Bears 12 drew with Melbourne Storm 12
Canterbury Bulldogs 30 def Sydney Roosters 16
South Sydney Rabbitohs 52 def Illawarra Steelers 6
Cronulla Sharks 32 def Balmain Tigers 6
Parramatta Eels 34 def New Zealand Warriors 6
Top Try Scorer
1. Darcy Feltham 3 (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
2. Cooper Johnston 2 (Canberra Raiders)
= Paul Johnson 2 (Canterbury Bulldogs)
= Luke Metcalfe (Sydney Roosters)
= Tanner Mahon (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Top Point Scorer
1. Lachlan Metcalfe 12 (Sydney Roosters)
= Darcy Feltham (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
3. Lincoln Fletcher 10 (Parramatta Eels)
= Jayden Carter (Penrith Panthers)
= Hunter Bell (Penrith Panthers)
Table
1. South Sydney Rabbitohs
2. Penrith Panthers
3. Parramatta Eels
4. Cronulla Sharks
5. Canterbury Bulldogs
6. Newcastle Knights
7. Manly Sea Eagles
8. Western Suburbs Magpies
9. Central Coast Roosters
10. North Sydney Bears
11. Melbourne Storm
12. Canberra Raiders
13. Sydney Roosters
14. Balmain Tigers
15. New Zealand Warriors
16. St George Dragons
17. Illawarra Steelers