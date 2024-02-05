Harold Matthews Cup

Highlight: As Luke Keary nears his retirement, the Sydney Roosters may have just found his replacement for the future. Scoring 12 points, Lachlan Metcalfe was exhilarating to watch in the halves and played a pivotal role in all of the club's attacking plays. Only young, he could easily develop into Sam Walker's half-partner down the track.

Results

Newcastle Knights 28 def Canberra Raiders 20

Penrith Panthers 44 def St George Dragons 4

North Sydney Bears 12 drew with Melbourne Storm 12

Canterbury Bulldogs 30 def Sydney Roosters 16

South Sydney Rabbitohs 52 def Illawarra Steelers 6

Cronulla Sharks 32 def Balmain Tigers 6

Parramatta Eels 34 def New Zealand Warriors 6

Top Try Scorer

1. Darcy Feltham 3 (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

2. Cooper Johnston 2 (Canberra Raiders)

= Paul Johnson 2 (Canterbury Bulldogs)

= Luke Metcalfe (Sydney Roosters)

= Tanner Mahon (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Top Point Scorer

1. Lachlan Metcalfe 12 (Sydney Roosters)

= Darcy Feltham (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

3. Lincoln Fletcher 10 (Parramatta Eels)

= Jayden Carter (Penrith Panthers)

= Hunter Bell (Penrith Panthers)

Table

1. South Sydney Rabbitohs

2. Penrith Panthers

3. Parramatta Eels

4. Cronulla Sharks

5. Canterbury Bulldogs

6. Newcastle Knights

7. Manly Sea Eagles

8. Western Suburbs Magpies

9. Central Coast Roosters

10. North Sydney Bears

11. Melbourne Storm

12. Canberra Raiders

13. Sydney Roosters

14. Balmain Tigers

15. New Zealand Warriors

16. St George Dragons

17. Illawarra Steelers