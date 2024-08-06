North Sydney Bears coach Pat Weisner has been embroiled in a betting scandal, with reports emerging that he allegedly tried to bet on the outcome of certain matches.

It is being reported by The Sydney Morning Herald that Weisner allegedly placed bets on matches in the NRLW competition, NSW Cup and non-league markets.

The NSWRL Code of Conduct doesn't allow registered participants to gamble on any rugby league matches, no matter what level.

It is alleged that Weisner attempted to bet on the outcome of the South Sydney Rabbitohs-Canberra Raiders and Sydney Roosters-Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles NSW Cup matches.

“I can confirm a registered person has been issued with a code of conduct breach in relation to an attempt to place a bet on some rugby league games in breach of the NRL code of conduct and in breach of the NSWRL code of conduct,” said NSWRL CEO David Trodden via the publication on Tuesday. Play Now!