North Sydney Bears coach Pat Weisner has been embroiled in a betting scandal, with reports emerging that he allegedly tried to bet on the outcome of certain matches.
It is being reported by The Sydney Morning Herald that Weisner allegedly placed bets on matches in the NRLW competition, NSW Cup and non-league markets.
The NSWRL Code of Conduct doesn't allow registered participants to gamble on any rugby league matches, no matter what level.
It is alleged that Weisner attempted to bet on the outcome of the South Sydney Rabbitohs-Canberra Raiders and Sydney Roosters-Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles NSW Cup matches.
“I can confirm a registered person has been issued with a code of conduct breach in relation to an attempt to place a bet on some rugby league games in breach of the NRL code of conduct and in breach of the NSWRL code of conduct,” said NSWRL CEO David Trodden via the publication on Tuesday.
“That hearing will take place tomorrow evening.”
At this stage, he is not charged with any criminal wrongdoing. Wesiner's lawyer, Paul McGirr, confirmed that his client is aware of the ruling and did not place any bet on a rugby league game.
“The matter is defended and listed for hearing on Wednesday,” said Paul McGirr, per News Corp.
“It will be contested and there will be witnesses called. My client wasn't the person that placed the bet.
“There will be a witness who will attest that he placed the bet from Weisner's TAB account, without Pat Weisner's knowledge.
“My client is fully aware of the code of conduct rules in relation to gambling and he did not place any bet on any rugby league games.
“That's all I can say to preserve the integrity of the hearing.”
It is understood that if Weisner is found guilty he could face being deregistered and will no longer be able to coach the North Sydney Bears.