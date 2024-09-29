News South Wales Rugby League (NSWRL) have announced the NSW Cup has Team of the Year based on the 2024 season.

Jake Toby has been named in the number one jersey, with the centres consisting of retiring veteran Tyrone Peachey and James Schiller, who will make the move from the nation's capital to the Newcastle Knights in 2025.

U19s NSW Blues representative Savelio Tamale has been named on the wing alongside Watson Helate, with the former to move clubs to the Canberra Raiders next season, essentially taking Schiller's spot on the roster.

Englishmen Will Pryce has been named Five-Eighth of the Year in his first season down under and is accompanied by 2024 NSW Cup Player of the Year Adam Cook, who spent a significant portion of the season in first-grade with the Raiders.

The forwards have been made up of several experienced players, with Cronulla Sharks debutant Jayden Berrell playing rake after a good season with their feeder club side Newtown Jets in the NSW Cup.

Teammate Billy Burns has also been named, as has Raiders reserve-grade skipper Hohepa Puru and Jacob Laban from the New Zealand Warriors.

NSW Cup Team of the Year

1. Jake Toby (North Sydney Bears)

2. Savelio Tamale (St George Illawarra Dragons)

3. James Schiller (Canberra Raiders)

4. Tyrone Peachey (Penrith Panthers)

5. Watson Heleta (Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles)

6. Will Pryce (Newcastle Knights)

7. Adam Cook (Canberra Raiders)

8. Kurt De Luis (North Sydney Bears)

9. Jayden Berrell (Newtown Jets)

10. Jordan Grant (Penrith Panthers)

11. Jacob Laban (Warriors)

12. Billy Burns (Newtown Jets)

13. Hohepa Puru (Canberra Raiders)