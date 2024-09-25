Ahead of the 2024 NSW Cup Grand Final on Sunday afternoon between the North Sydney Bears and Newtown Jets, Zero Tackle has you covered with all the information you need on the final match of the year and the team lists of both teams.
North Sydney Bears
The North Sydney Bears team consists of players from the Melbourne Storm and boasts a ton of NRL experience, including the likes of Dean Iermia, Bronson Garlick, Tepai Moeroa, Joe Chan and Ativalu Lisati.
1. Kieran Hayman
2. Allan Fitzgibbon
3. Israel Ogden
4. Dean Ieremia
5. Tuipulotu Katoa
6. Ben Stevanovic
7. Harradyn Wilson
8. Kurt De Luis
9. Bronson Garlick
10. Tepai Moeroa
11. Joe Chan
12. Matt Stimson
13. Ativalu Lisati
Interchange
14. Nathaniel Roache
15. Regan Hughes
16. Phillip Makatoa
17. Ben Talty
Player to Watch: Bronson Garlick
Injured for most of the season, Garlick returned to the field in the NSW Cup Finals series and has shown that he is able to control the ruck with ease from dummy-half.
One of the many talented players with NRL experience playing on Sunday, he will be looking to show his leadership and control the team's forward pack against the Jets.
Newtown Jets
The Newtown Jets team consists of players from the Cronulla Sharks and boasts a ton of NRL experience, including the likes of Liam Ison, Mawene Hiroti, Tuku Hau Tapuha, Billy Burns and Billy Magoulias.
1. Liam Ison
2. Tom Rodwell
3. Chris Vea'ila
4. Mawene Hiroti
5. Sam Stonestreet
6. Khaled Rajab
7. Niwhai Puru
8. Rhys Dakin
9. Jayden Berrell
10. Tuku Hau Tapuha
11. Kyle Pickering
12. Billy Burns
13. Blake Hosking
Interchange
15. Jordan Leiu
17. Billy Magoulias
18. Samuel Healey
19. Brad Fearnley
Player to Watch: Liam Ison
Starting the year in the Jersey Flegg Cup, the fullback rookie sensation has been one of Newtown's best this season, which even saw him called up to the Sharks to make his maiden first-grade debut.
One of the most talented players on show on Sunday, Ison will be looking to continue his great form that has seen him score ten tries in 16 matches, make 100 tackle busts and average 138 running metres per game.
Previous Meetings
15 June 2024 --> North Sydney Bears 16 def Newtown Jets 12
11 August 2024 --> Newtown Jets 18 def North Sydney Bears 8
15 September 2024 --> North Sydney Bears 18 def Newtown Jets 16
How to watch the QLD Cup Grand Final?
The 2024 NSW Cup Grand Final can be watched exclusively on 9Now or in person at CommBank Stadium, with tickets starting from as little as $5.