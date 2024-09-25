Ahead of the 2024 NSW Cup Grand Final on Sunday afternoon between the North Sydney Bears and Newtown Jets, Zero Tackle has you covered with all the information you need on the final match of the year and the team lists of both teams.

North Sydney Bears

The North Sydney Bears team consists of players from the Melbourne Storm and boasts a ton of NRL experience, including the likes of Dean Iermia, Bronson Garlick, Tepai Moeroa, Joe Chan and Ativalu Lisati.

1. Kieran Hayman

2. Allan Fitzgibbon

3. Israel Ogden

4. Dean Ieremia

5. Tuipulotu Katoa

6. Ben Stevanovic

7. Harradyn Wilson

8. Kurt De Luis

9. Bronson Garlick

10. Tepai Moeroa

11. Joe Chan

12. Matt Stimson

13. Ativalu Lisati

Interchange

14. Nathaniel Roache

15. Regan Hughes

16. Phillip Makatoa

17. Ben Talty

Player to Watch: Bronson Garlick

Injured for most of the season, Garlick returned to the field in the NSW Cup Finals series and has shown that he is able to control the ruck with ease from dummy-half.

One of the many talented players with NRL experience playing on Sunday, he will be looking to show his leadership and control the team's forward pack against the Jets.

Newtown Jets

The Newtown Jets team consists of players from the Cronulla Sharks and boasts a ton of NRL experience, including the likes of Liam Ison, Mawene Hiroti, Tuku Hau Tapuha, Billy Burns and Billy Magoulias.

1. Liam Ison

2. Tom Rodwell

3. Chris Vea'ila

4. Mawene Hiroti

5. Sam Stonestreet

6. Khaled Rajab

7. Niwhai Puru

8. Rhys Dakin

9. Jayden Berrell

10. Tuku Hau Tapuha

11. Kyle Pickering

12. Billy Burns

13. Blake Hosking

Interchange

15. Jordan Leiu

17. Billy Magoulias

18. Samuel Healey

19. Brad Fearnley

Player to Watch: Liam Ison

Starting the year in the Jersey Flegg Cup, the fullback rookie sensation has been one of Newtown's best this season, which even saw him called up to the Sharks to make his maiden first-grade debut.

One of the most talented players on show on Sunday, Ison will be looking to continue his great form that has seen him score ten tries in 16 matches, make 100 tackle busts and average 138 running metres per game.

Previous Meetings

15 June 2024 --> North Sydney Bears 16 def Newtown Jets 12

11 August 2024 --> Newtown Jets 18 def North Sydney Bears 8

15 September 2024 --> North Sydney Bears 18 def Newtown Jets 16

How to watch the QLD Cup Grand Final?

The 2024 NSW Cup Grand Final can be watched exclusively on 9Now or in person at CommBank Stadium, with tickets starting from as little as $5.